CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Boosted by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,476,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,142. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

