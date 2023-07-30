Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $557.62 million and $218.86 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,988,854,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,338,677 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the governance token of the Curve Finance protocol, used to incentivize liquidity providers and engage more users in the governance of the protocol. CRV is used for voting, staking and boosting, allowing users to acquire voting power and earn a boost of up to 2.5x on the liquidity they provide. CRV holders can stake their CRV to receive trading fees from the Curve protocol, and 50% of the trading fees are distributed to veCRV holders. Curve Finance was created by Michael Egorov, the CTO of NuCypher, a computer and network security company. Curve Finance is an automated market maker protocol designed to facilitate the swapping of tokens with low fees and slippage, and its pricing formula is designed to minimize slippage as much as possible. The max supply of CRV is 3.03b and was officially launched on the 13th of August 2020.”

