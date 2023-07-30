Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $557.62 million and $218.86 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001242 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Token Profile
Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,988,854,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,338,677 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Curve DAO Token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
