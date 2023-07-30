CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,800 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the June 30th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 569.7 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTRRF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.72. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

