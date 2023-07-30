CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in CSX were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CSX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,996,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,628,000 after acquiring an additional 386,401 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,014,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,607,418. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

