CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Reduced by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.60. 2,004,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.33 and its 200-day moving average is $131.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

