Cronos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.23 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $7.23 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00045436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

