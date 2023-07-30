Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.013-1.034 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Crocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.83-12.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CROX. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.14.

CROX traded up $5.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.28. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $151.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Crocs by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

