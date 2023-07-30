Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.83-12.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.000-4.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion. Crocs also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.07-3.15 EPS.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.14. 4,594,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.28. Crocs has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $151.32.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. Crocs’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.14.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.