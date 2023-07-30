Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,078,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.14. 4,594,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $151.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. Raymond James began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

