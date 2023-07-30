Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Short Interest Update

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,518 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

Shares of CRESW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.55. 5,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,942. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

somos una de las compañías agropecuarias argentinas líderes en la producción de bienes agropecuarios básicos con presencia creciente en el sector agropecuario de brasil, a través de nuestra inversión en brasilagro, y en otros países latinoamericanos. creemos que una posición vacante es una oportunidad para promover y/o incorporar personas con las competencias y valores perseguidos por la organización.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.