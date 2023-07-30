Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Up 15.4% in July

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSASF remained flat at C$13.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.26. Credit Saison has a 12-month low of C$12.54 and a 12-month high of C$13.39.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

