Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Up 15.4% in July

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Credit Saison Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CSASF remained flat at C$13.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.26. Credit Saison has a 12-month low of C$12.54 and a 12-month high of C$13.39.
About Credit Saison
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Saison
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.