Cosmos One Day Volume Hits $56.37 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.11 billion and $56.37 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $8.98 or 0.00030715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.