Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 16,588 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $19,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 384,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,993,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,362,000 after purchasing an additional 176,254 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 46,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,458,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.85. 316,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,789. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $90.41. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

