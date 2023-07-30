Cornerstone Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,763 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 59,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $18.03. 713,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.83. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

