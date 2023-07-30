Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $900,000 Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYD. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.51. 88,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,277. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

