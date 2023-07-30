Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,993,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,058. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $166.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

