Cornerstone Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.12. 796,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,001. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

