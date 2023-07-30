Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.00 million-$132.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.99 million.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 6.0 %

CLB stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $26.09. 597,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,953. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.64.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $128.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.