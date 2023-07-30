Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.00 million-$132.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Core Laboratories stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.64. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.75%. Research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 565,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Core Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

