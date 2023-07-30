CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 1,462 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after buying an additional 68,432 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

