CORDA Investment Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.14% of Camden Property Trust worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,815,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 134,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 53,696 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,445,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,356,000 after acquiring an additional 346,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $108.51 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.85.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

