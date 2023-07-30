CORDA Investment Management LLC. Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $108.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average of $118.12. The company has a market cap of $166.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

