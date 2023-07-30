CORDA Investment Management LLC. Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $31,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.6% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,069,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,377,000 after acquiring an additional 58,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 470,786 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.