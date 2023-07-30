CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,117 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Intel Trading Up 6.6 %

INTC stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.