Contrasting ENB Financial (ENBP) & Its Rivals

ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) is one of 283 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ENB Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

ENB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. ENB Financial pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.0% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ENB Financial lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Get ENB Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ENB Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENB Financial N/A N/A N/A ENB Financial Competitors 34.31% 10.00% 0.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.3% of ENB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of ENB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ENB Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ENB Financial N/A N/A 5.56 ENB Financial Competitors $2.41 billion $672.05 million 242.03

ENB Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ENB Financial. ENB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ENB Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A ENB Financial Competitors 1126 3568 3288 17 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 303.37%. Given ENB Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ENB Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

ENB Financial peers beat ENB Financial on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

ENB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also provides direct deposit and direct payments of funds through electronic funds transfer. In addition, it offers ATM, telephone banking, debit and credit card, safe deposit box, remote deposit capture, and trust and investment advisory services, as well as internet banking services, such as bill pay and wire transfer. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Ephrata, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.