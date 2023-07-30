Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSLM opened at $10.58 on Friday. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consilium Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLM. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $4,419,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $6,239,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $4,636,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $2,531,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

