Compound 24-Hour Volume Reaches $77.43 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Compound has a market capitalization of $560.42 million and $77.43 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $71.94 or 0.00245272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030906 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00023482 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003459 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,790,471 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,790,057.12544848 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 72.97478339 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 373 active market(s) with $93,664,459.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

