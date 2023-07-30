Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,668,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,583,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

