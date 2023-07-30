CoinLoan Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.45 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 289.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded up 88.3% against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $6.27 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00006036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

