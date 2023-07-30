CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.06-$3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.06-3.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.60.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. 2,344,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,867. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

