CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Raises Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 137.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,400 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 1.0% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $18,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,103,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.