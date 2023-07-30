CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Makes New $777,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 0.0% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after buying an additional 782,517 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,661 shares of company stock worth $27,665,265. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.24. 1,552,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,022. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

