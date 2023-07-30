Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Clicks Group Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS CLCGY traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894. Clicks Group has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.29%.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through approximately 837 stores, and 673 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

