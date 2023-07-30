Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $96.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLFD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Clearfield stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.35. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Clearfield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Clearfield by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

