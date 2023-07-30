Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.0 %

C stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,880,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,257,582. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

