CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Sold by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CION. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CION Investment by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CION Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. 124,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $608.27 million, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.34. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 715.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group began coverage on CION Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at CION Investment

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 15,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,746.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 28,780 shares of company stock valued at $274,478 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

