CIC Wealth LLC Sells 84 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CIC Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.89. The company had a trading volume of 770,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,175. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

