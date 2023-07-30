CIC Wealth LLC Has $820,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CIC Wealth LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,512,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,475,096. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

