CIC Wealth LLC Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 5.1% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,621,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,790. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.