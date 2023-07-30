CIC Wealth LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.39. 1,963,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,270. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.