CIC Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,135,000 after buying an additional 4,341,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,776,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,526. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

