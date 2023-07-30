CIC Wealth LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. 7,437,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,256,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

