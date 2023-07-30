Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Announces Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,726. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 88,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $8,570,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,504.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 252,201 shares of company stock valued at $24,422,762 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

