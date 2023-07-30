Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $158.87. 6,546,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,942. The stock has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day moving average is $162.57. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

