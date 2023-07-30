Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.00 million-$605.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.70-$8.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $130.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

