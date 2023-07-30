Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.00 million-$605.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.70-$8.30 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.14.
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $130.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
