Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of CLDT opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.73 million, a PE ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $166,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

