Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $284,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,697 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. 5,299,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.