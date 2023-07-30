Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 10,818 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $117,183,000. State Street Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,605,000 after buying an additional 333,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $10.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.89. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.53% and a net margin of 12.53%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

