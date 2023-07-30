Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases Shares of 9,140 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

TSCO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,719. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.06.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.