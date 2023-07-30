Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases Shares of 3,776 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,776 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.85.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $446.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,653. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

